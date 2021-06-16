Menu

‘No movement’ – Man United yet to re-open talks with Borussia Dortmund over €90M-rated winger

Bild reporter Christian Falk has provided an update on Manchester United’s efforts to sign Jadon Sancho.

Sancho to Manchester United has been regarded as one of the foregone conclusions of this summer transfer window, but you could argue that was the case last time around, too.

Borussia Dortmund may well be willing to sell at the right price, but Bild reporter Christian Falk’s latest update on the situation suggests that there has not been much willingness shown by United to pay that price.

Here’s what Falk’s had to say…


Jadon Sancho celebrates a goal for Borussia Dortmund

Though €12M (£10.3M) is not an insurmountable gap for Man United to close, they’re playing a dangerous game by not pushing forward with talks and getting the deal done.

The longer they dither, the more chance there is of another interested party making their move for Sancho, which would leave the Red Devils in a sticky situation.

Sancho is clearly their number one target, and €90M (£77.3M) is not an unreasonable asking price. The mind boggles why Man United haven’t had this deal completed already.

