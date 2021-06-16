Video: Aleksei Miranchuk puts Russia 1-0 up vs Finland with superb finish

Aleksei Miranchuk has scored for Russia to put them 1-0 up against Finland in their Euro 2020 clash this afternoon.

Watch below for the fine team move and deft finish from Atalanta forward Miranchuk, who makes no mistake with the precise shot into the far corner…

Hacer que lo difícil se vea sencillo. Aleksey Miranchuk pic.twitter.com/3tKT9VLqWv — ?²? (@Gasperson_) June 16, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Russia were beaten 3-0 by Belgium in their opening game, so will no doubt hope to put things right with a result this afternoon.

This neat finish by Miranchuk gives them the advantage at half time.