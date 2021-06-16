Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bizarrely stopped by security guard at Euro 2020

Even Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t above the rules.

Fair play to the security guard in this video below, who went to double check this masked footballer really was meant to be in the stadium for yesterday’s game…

You can’t be too careful now that people are rocking up everywhere in masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, though we’d argue it’s still fairly obvious this is Ronaldo and not an imposter.

The Portugal international went on to score twice for his country as they beat Hungary 3-0 to kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign.

