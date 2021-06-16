(Video) Manchester United ace claims that Brazil would be ready if the World Cup were to take place this year

Brazil appears all but certain to clinch one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup spots for CONMEBOL. They currently sit in first place with 18 points.

The Seleção is preparing for their Copa América fixture against Peru. However, when Manchester United midfielder Fred spoke to the Brazilian media, they couldn’t help but ask how’s the squad feeling ahead of the World Cup next year.

Fred mentioned that they’d be ready for the tournament if the World Cup were to happen this year. TNT Sports relayed the Manchester United player’s comments.

“We are a great team, with a great coach and a great coaching staff. If the World Cup were today, we would be prepared,” Fred said.