Wolves in the final stages to secure transfer for Colombian defender

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be jumping into the South American market to add their latest recruit for its defense.

Diario AS reports Atlético Nacional reached an agreement with the English club Yerson Mosquera. The 20-year-old central defender made his first-team debut last October under former manager Juan Carlos Osorio.

Atlético Nacional club president Emilio Gutiérrez stated that the negotiations are well advanced and are finishing up the final details to make the transfer official.

“The agreement is complete, and we are working in that direction (…) We have an agreement, and we are in the final stage of it,” Gutiérrez said to Gran Combo del Deporte, on Múnera Eastman Radio.

“It is a business that is as advanced as it can be. We already have a commitment and the same has Wolverhampton, which is subject to medical reviews and other administrative processes that must be completed before the process is concluded.”

Along with Wolves, there was also interest from another European club in K.R.C. Genk, but the young defender appears on his way to the Premier League. Mosquera has made 24 appearances with the first team, and it seems that sample size is enough for European sides to see the potential in the young defender.

Mosquera would see a new manager at Wolves should his transfer become official. Bruno Lage is taking over the reins as manager, replacing Nuno Espírito Santo.