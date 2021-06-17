‘Absolute ballers’ ‘Best player I’ve ever seen’ – Some Tottenham fans urge side to sign Euros star and his club teammate

Numerous Tottenham supporters have urged their club to go after Italy’s Manuel Locatelli and his club teammate Domenico Berardi in the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder is reportedly attracting interest from fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, in addition to Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint Germain.

Interestingly, Football365 have claimed that Director of Football Fabio Paratici is reportedly lining up a move for winger Berardi, though it’s possible that, if the Londoners are eying the Italy international, the additional purchase of his midfield partner could be on the cards.

Locatelli recently impressed on international duty, netting twice in Italy’s impressive 3-0 over Switzerland to cement their lead at the top of Group A in the European Championship and spurring Spurs fans into a frenzy on the Twittersphere.

Should Gareth Bale not be pursued as a permanent option following his loan spell return, the Premier League outfit could do worse than Berardi, who registered 25 goal contributions in 30 league appearances for Sassuolo last term.

With Moussa Sissoko in his early 30s, there would be some logic behind the decision to recruit Locatelli, a credible potential replacement, while filling the gap left by Bale’s departure with his Serie A teammate.

You can catch some of the fans’ reactions below:

Plenty to see from Italy, Locatelli, Berardi….pretty sure they'll have better offers than anything from us. — Darren Walsh (@A_Tottenham_Man) June 17, 2021

Hey @fabioparatici2 you should sign Dominic Berardi and Manuel Locatelli to Tottenham, they are two absolute ballers and they would be good additions to our squad, and they are also Italian like you???? — William Nordh (@Nordh_22) June 16, 2021

GET LOCATELLI TO TOTTENHAM RIGHT NOW — JC (@THFC_JC) June 16, 2021

Locatelli and Berardi needed at N17. Now. — Tottenham Tiers (@TottenhamTiers) June 16, 2021