‘Absolute ballers’ ‘Best player I’ve ever seen’ – Some Tottenham fans urge side to sign Euros star and his club teammate

Tottenham FC
Numerous Tottenham supporters have urged their club to go after Italy’s Manuel Locatelli and his club teammate Domenico Berardi in the summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder is reportedly attracting interest from fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, in addition to Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint Germain.

Interestingly, Football365 have claimed that Director of Football Fabio Paratici is reportedly lining up a move for winger Berardi, though it’s possible that, if the Londoners are eying the Italy international, the additional purchase of his midfield partner could be on the cards.

READ MORE: Arsenal & Chelsea could go head-to-head for £49.5m Leicester star

Locatelli recently impressed on international duty, netting twice in Italy’s impressive 3-0 over Switzerland to cement their lead at the top of Group A in the European Championship and spurring Spurs fans into a frenzy on the Twittersphere.

Should Gareth Bale not be pursued as a permanent option following his loan spell return, the Premier League outfit could do worse than Berardi, who registered 25 goal contributions in 30 league appearances for Sassuolo last term.

With Moussa Sissoko in his early 30s, there would be some logic behind the decision to recruit Locatelli, a credible potential replacement, while filling the gap left by Bale’s departure with his Serie A teammate.

You can catch some of the fans’ reactions below:

  1. Tony Borg says:
    June 17, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    Most of the players on show would make Spurs better. LOL The only trouble is Levy won’t pay the money for the top quality players that are needed.

