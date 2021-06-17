Arsenal & Chelsea could go head-to-head for £49.5m Leicester star

Chelsea will join Arsenal in the race for James Maddison’s signature this summer, if they can manage to part ways with Hakim Ziyech.

This comes from Leicestershire Live, with the publication predicting that Brendan Rodgers’ side would require a fee far in excess of the £49.5m valuation ascribed to the playmaker by Transfermarkt.

A figure closer to £80m has been attached to the eight-goal playmaker, with the Foxes likely to take full advantage of the player’s long-term contract, which isn’t set to expire until 2024.

Considering interest in another key Leicester man in Youri Tielemans, with both Manchester United and Liverpool said to be interested, however, curious parties may struggle to prise Maddison out of the East Midlands if the Belgium international departs beforehand.

It’s a signing that would be potentially invaluable for the Gunners, however, with Dani Ceballos’ and Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid leaving Mikel Arteta with something of a midfield shortage.

Thomas Tuchel’s men, on the other hand, are comparatively well-stocked in that department, though may require an injection of quality should Ziyech seek pastures new in the summer window.