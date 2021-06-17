Arsenal learn hefty asking price for ‘top of the list’ transfer target, Chelsea also linked

Football.London have revealed how much Arsenal will have to pay to sign James Maddison from Leicester City this summer.

With Arsenal having endured such a disappointing campaign last time around, finishing eighth in the Premier League, Stan Kroenke has been left with little option but to invest this summer.

The Gunners will not be playing European football of any form next season, which will be hugely damaging for the club’s finances, and of course, their fans’ contentment.

READ MORE: Arsenal warned it would be a “big mistake” to sell this underrated player

Kroenke may deem it worth investing this summer in order to get Arsenal back in Europe and have the subsequent cash influx pay off the amount which is spent supporting Mikel Arteta over the coming weeks and months.

As reported by Football.London, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who Arteta is thought to be a big fan of, is one player that the club will look to pursue.

Chris Wheatley, the Chief Arsenal correspondent for Football.London, understands that Maddison is the club’s number one target for the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are considering a move for James Maddison. As @AdrianJKajumba & others have reported, fee would be in excess of £60m. Those close to the player claim he’s ‘top of the list’ for #AFC this summer.https://t.co/K9s3496CbM https://t.co/wOcTmrvOBR — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 16, 2021

Arsenal are in dire need of a number 10, particularly with Martin Odegaard returning to Real Madrid after his loan spell in North London came to an end.

While Maddison would be the perfect fit for Arsenal, and you imagine his arrival would go some way to appeasing the fan base, it remains to be seen if the club can afford him.

Football.London report that Leicester are ready to demand £60M in exchange for the 24-year-old, a figure which would put him second on the list to Nicolas Pepe in the list of the club’s most expensive signings ever.

For the price alone you have to question the plausibility of the transfer, with Arsenal also needing to invest in other areas of the field and surely wary of leaving themselves short on funds.

The report also mentions that Chelsea could become interested if Hakim Ziyech were to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. They have greater capacity to spend £60M on individual players.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news