Arsenal legend urges Gunners to sign two Premier League stars to replace departing duo

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas would like to see his old club sign both Yves Bissouma and Ruben Neves to bolster their midfield options this summer.

Writing in his column for JustArsenal, the former Gunners star discussed a number of topics, including Euro 2020, England’s team selection, and, of course, Arsenal’s summer transfer plans.

With on-loan duo Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard both set to leave the Emirates Stadium and return to Real Madrid, it seems vital that Arsenal bring in some new signings in midfield.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a number of players, with The Athletic claiming they were targeting Wolves star Neves, while Brighton ace Bissouma has also been linked with the north London giants by 90min and others.

Thomas would like to see both of those players come in this summer, though he also named a number of other potential alternatives out there that could also do a job for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Now that Ceballos and Odegaard have gone back to Madrid, and after losing out on Buendia, it would seem Arteta’s top choices to replace him are Ruben Neves or Yves Bissouma, and I believe Arsenal would be best suited to getting both of them,” Thomas said.

“Bissouma would be my number 1 priority and then there are a few players I’d look at for the other e.g Aouar, De Paul, Kalvin Phillips.

“Those players would really push Arsenal forward as we have the likes of ESR (Emile Smith Rowe) who’s getting better each game. I would love to see Jack Grealish in an Arsenal shirt too.”