Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez discusses Argentina’s Copa América fixture against Uruguay

The second matchday of the Copa América will see a heavyweight fight between Argentina and Uruguay.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez will be tasked with stopping any shots that come from Atlético Madrid’s Luis Suárez, Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, and the rest of the Uruguayan side.

The 28-year-old spoke to the media ahead of the match, where Diario AS relayed his comments. One of the first questions that the Aston Villa goalkeeper answered is over the Argentinan squad’s confidence.

“I think that three points against Uruguay would give us great joy and enthusiasm, but we know how great Uruguay is and we only think about it, if we win, it is a bonus, but if it draws or loses, we must not go crazy,” Martínez said.

“I felt very good adding minutes; the National Team’s goal is the greatest there is. The first game I went to enjoy, and against Colombia, I was calmer, every time I feel more sure of myself.”

La Albiceleste has dropped three consecutive leads in their last three fixtures, which all resulted in draws and dropped points. Argentina will hope to change this against Uruguay.

Another question that Martínez answered is the pressure he faces being the undisputed starter for Argentina.

“All the boys know that they have to perform to stay with the position, and we have to respond. I know the pressure there is in this position, and today I am more than ready,” Martínez said.

Finally, one of the last questions that the Aston Villa shot-stopper answered concerns his thoughts on their opponent, Uruguay. They have veteran strikers that can still play at a high level in Cavani and Suárez.

“Cavani and Suárez are very dangerous in the area, Uruguay comes out very quickly from the opposition, the coach gives us a clear idea of ??the game, we just need to convert,” Martínez said.