Arsenal star eyed up to replace Manchester United transfer target at CL giants

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly a transfer target for Atletico Madrid in case Kieran Trippier leaves the club.

Trippier has shone at Atletico in his two seasons in the Spanish capital, but his future is in some doubt as Manchester United have been linked with a move to bring him back to England.

The Red Devils have been linked with Trippier by the Manchester Evening News, who add that he’s keen on a potential move to Old Trafford as well.

It could be useful for Atletico to try replacing Trippier with a similar attack-minded full-back, and Bellerin seems like he’d fit the bill.

According to James Benge, the Spain international is on the radar of Diego Simeone’s side, as well as fellow La Liga rivals Sevilla and Villarreal…

On Hector Bellerin, no agreement with any interested parties yet. Villarreal among teams looking at a deal for him, Atletico too if Trippier goes, Sevilla now linked. Emery a huge admirer of Bellerin, tried to sign him at PSG. Arsenal looking for £20m. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 17, 2021

Benge says Arsenal want around £20million for Bellerin, and one imagines there won’t be too many Gooners disappointed now if he does move on.

Bellerin hasn’t quite lived up to his potential and it seems like a good time for Arsenal to try someone else in that area of the pitch.

United fans will surely hope Bellerin’s availability can help them get Trippier, who’d be a useful signing to give them a more attacking alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.