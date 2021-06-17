Bundesliga outfit’s executive hopes to convince Jurgen Klopp to get involved with club ‘in some capacity’

Mainz chairman Stefan Hofmann has revealed his intention to convince Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to return to former club Mainz “in some capacity”.

Though there’s no chance that the German will leave his current role at Anfield for the mid-table Bundesliga outfit before his contract in Merseyside expires in 2024, it’s possible that a fairy-tale reunion could be attractive to the former Dortmund boss.

It would likely depend on whether the former centre-half wishes to pursue a sabbatical after relinquishing his position with the Reds, or whether he’d be prepared to take a less demanding advisory role with Die Nullfünfer.

“We benefit greatly from the fact that Klopp and Thomas Tuchel took their first steps as trainers in Mainz,” the 57-year-old told Bild (via Sport Witness).

“The way, Kloppo in particular, was enthusiastic about the relegation battle is outstanding.

“You can always see the connection to our club. If he chooses to live in Mainz at some point after his coaching career, Christian Heidel and I will do everything we can to win him over to the club in some capacity.”

With Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick set to take over the reins from Joachim Low with the German national side – a role Klopp was previously linked with – the 54-year-old could be tempted by a return to the club that kickstarted his managerial career.

READ MORE: Chelsea can beat PSG to first major summer signing; PL outfit is only €15m short of highly-rated star’s valuation

That being said, with Pep Guardiola surprising the footballing world by extending his stay at Manchester City, the Liverpool coach could find it difficult to part ways with a project he has poured a great deal into.