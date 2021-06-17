Revealed: Arsenal ready to sell Aubameyang to fund SHOCK bid for Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer swoop for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

According to reports, the Gunners could also be ready to fund this move, which would likely cost £80million or more, by selling their own star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Calvert-Lewin has shone at Everton, scoring an impressive 21 goals in all competitions last season and becoming more of a regular in the England fold in the process.

Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old in recent times, and it seems pretty clear that he could do a job for a bigger club.

Arsenal struggled last season and surely need to think about bringing in an upgrade on Aubameyang after his worrying dip in form.

The Gabon international is not getting any younger, so it might be a good time to offload him and sign someone like Calvert-Lewin, whose best years are still ahead of him.