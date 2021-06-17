Chelsea can beat PSG to first major summer signing; PL outfit is only €15m short of highly-rated star’s valuation

Inter Milan are reportedly demanding €75-80m for star right-back Achraf Hakimi’s services, with both Chelsea and PSG linked.

The Premier League outfit is thought to be leading the race for the Moroccan’s signature, as reported by Sky Italia (via Sport Witness), having supposedly supplied the higher bid of the pair.

Both sides have still fallen short of the Nerazzurri’s asking price, though the publication states that Thomas Tuchel’s men could finalise a deal if they up their cash bid for the 22-year-old.

The Blues have reportedly included Marcos Alonso in their €60m offer to the Serie A-winners, according to Calciomercato, who have been forced to consider parting ways with the highly-rated fullback who was an invaluable part of Antonio Conte’s squad.

It’s a rumoured move that has both intrigued and confused Chelsea fans in equal measure, given Hakimi’s similar age to fellow right-back prospect Reece James (21).

However, it may point to Tuchel thinking ahead to the future, with the former Dortmund boss potentially grooming the England international to take over Cesar Azpilicueta’s spot on the right-hand side of the centre-back trio.

Given that the Spaniard’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in the summer of 2022, it’s a tweak that is certainly plausible for the London-based club.