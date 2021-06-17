Chelsea are expected to have the edge over Paris Saint-Germain in the running to seal a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi.

This is according to journalist Pete O’Rourke in conversation with Terry Flewers on The Done Deal Show, as you can see in the video below…

O’Rourke claims Chelsea have offered around €65million plus the option to sign one of Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri to Inter.

However, he adds that the Serie A giants are likely to ask for as much as €70m for the Morocco international, though it could still be good news for the Blues.

Hakimi is said to be very keen on a move to the Premier League, with O’Rourke saying that he expects Chelsea could have the edge over PSG in this transfer battle.

Thomas Tuchel led CFC to Champions League glory in 2020/21, and will now surely be backed to make some big-name signings to strengthen this team even further.