Chelsea flop wanted by Atletico Madrid, Blues set to record 60% loss through his cut-price sale

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Atletico Madrid, according to Todo Fichajes.

When Chelsea signed Bakayoko from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, they parted with £40M to get the deal done, as was reported by the BBC at the time.

However, the Frenchman struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, with Chelsea fans never seeing the best of him during his short stint at Stamford Bridge.

In the four years since becoming a Chelsea player, Bakayoko has only made 29 Premier League appearances, with all of those coming in his debut season with the club.

Bakayoko has spent time on loan with AC Milan, former employers AS Monaco and mostly recently Napoli, but Chelsea have still been unable to find a buyer.

As is reported by Transfermarkt, Bakayoko’s contract with the Blues is due to expire next summer, meaning it really is now or never for Marina Granovskaia to work her magic.

Thankfully for Marina, Todo Fichajes believe that Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are set to present themselves as a potential suitor for the Frenchman.

The report claims that, with Thomas Tuchel having already determined he doesn’t want Bakayoko back at Chelsea, he’s available for €18M (£15.3M).

Atletico Madrid have reportedly shortlisted the 26-year-old as a potential summer transfer target, with that price well within the parameters of what they can realistically afford.

Regardless of how much Chelsea bank through the sale of Bakayoko this summer, assuming they are successful in getting rid of him, there’s no escaping what a disastrous signing this was.

That whole summer transfer window after Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2017 has not aged well at all for those at board level at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater have all proven themselves to be nothing more than a gigantic waste of the club’s cash.

Only Antonio Rudiger has proven his worth.

