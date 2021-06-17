Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman reportedly fancies a move to the Premier League amid transfer links with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Coman has been with Bayern since 2017 when he joined from Juventus on a deal with just under £18million (via Goal), and he is still tied down to a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023.

But the 25-year-old is ‘unsettled’ according to Sky Sports Germany, feeling ‘underappreciated’ after asking for a pay rise and not receiving one as of yet.

Though, money is not the only factor behind Coman’s decision to reject a new offer, with the report claiming the Frenchman’s desire to play in the Premier League is also playing a large part in his attitude towards Bayern and a new contract at the club.

That could be music to the ears of Chelsea and Manchester United, who have been linked with a move for the winger by the Express, who scored eight and assisted 15 in Bundesliga this season.

But Bayern board member Uni Hoeness is ‘relaxed’ about the situation. He told Magneta TV, as transcribed in the Sky Sports report: “We’re very relaxed there. I think the financial ceilings will not be exceeded.

“If he doesn’t accept it, in the end you have to be consistent as a club.

“With [David] Alaba, we obviously didn’t like to lose him but the contract expired. With Kingsley, we still have two years – until then a lot will happen in the world.”

As mentioned by Hoeness, Coman does have another two years remaining on his contract, so it would take a very large bid to get him out of Bayern this summer.

The 25-year-old is valued at £58.5million by Transfermarkt, but given his contract situation and prominence at Bayern, it might even take more than that.

Manchester United appear to be set on Jadon Sancho this summer with negotiations said to be ongoing with Borussia Dortmund, according to Sport1, while Chelsea are prioritising a top striker ahead of next season.