Video: Kevin De Bruyne scores an absolute stunner to put Belgium 2-1 up in Euro 2020 clash vs Denmark

Manchester City
Belgium have turned tonight’s game against Denmark around, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring a screamer to put them 2-1 up.

Roberto Martinez’s side fell behind early on, with Denmark initially looking like the better team, but De Bruyne’s magic has now turned the game on its head.

See below as the Manchester City star fires in a beauty with his left foot, making a superbly sweet connection with his first-time effort…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

This follows De Bruyne also doing great work to set up the equaliser for Thorgan Hazard earlier in the second half.

