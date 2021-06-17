Video: Emotional scenes as packed Denmark stadium pays tribute to Christian Eriksen with minute’s applause

There was an emotional moment in tonight’s game between Denmark and Belgium at Euro 2020, as the game paused for a minute’s applause to pay tribute to Christian Eriksen.

The Inter Milan playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Denmark’s last game against Finland, and is now recovering in hospital.

Watch below as Denmark and Belgium stopped the game for a minute as the whole stadium erupted in applause for Eriksen in what was truly a beautiful scene…

#DEN v #BEL stops in the 10th minute to pay tribute to Christian Eriksen. ? What a brilliant gesture this is ??

Très joli moment de soutien à Christian Eriksen après 10 minutes de jeu lors de Danemark-Belgique. Les joueurs danois, mais aussi les Belges, les supporters et même les arbitres : tous ont rendu hommage au meneur de jeu danois.

It’s certainly special to see Eriksen being honoured in this way, and it’s a reminder of how much it means to have a huge crowd at a football match.

Of course, it’s a shame that these scenes are happening due to such distressing circumstances, but what a way to send a message of support to Eriksen during his recovery.

