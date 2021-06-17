Video: Denzel Dumfries continues to impress at Euro 2020 with strike to put Netherlands 2-0 up vs Austria

Denzel Dumfries has scored again for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 as he continues to take his chance to impress at this summer’s tournament.

Watch below as the PSV star raced into the box to tap home the pass from substitute Donyell Malen, giving the Dutch national team a 2-0 lead over Austria…

Dumfries may not have been the biggest name going into this tournament, but he’s been superb for his country and one imagines we may be hearing a lot more about him in the weeks and months ahead.

Memphis Depay had scored earlier for Holland, though he also missed a sitter in the first half, which has thankfully not proven costly.