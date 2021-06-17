Ex-Arsenal ace shining in the Euros tipped for English top-flight return by ex-PL star

Juventus would be reportedly keen on getting former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey off their wage bill in the summer transfer window.

This comes from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that David Moyes’ West Ham, Crystal Palace and the Welshman’s former club are keeping an eye on the player with a view to a potential move.

The 30-year-old helped his national side take another step closer to qualifying past their European Championship group after opening the scoring in Wales 2-0 victory over Turkey in Baku.

Having been utilised somewhat irregularly for Juventus, playing just over half of the Serie A outfit’s league fixtures this term, it is thought that any interested party would have a reasonable chance of securing the Welsh international’s services this summer.

With Arsenal set to face a midfield shortage, following the return of loan signings Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard to Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta’s men could arguably do far worse than considering their former star.

Valued at just over £12m by Transfermarkt, Ramsey would be a cheap option for the London-based club to pursue to bolster their options in the middle of the park.