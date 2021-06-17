With Arsenal’s loan stars Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos set to return to Real Madrid, the pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta’s side to find suitable replacements in the summer window.

Fending off a bid for Granit Xhaka, the need for midfield reinforcements could become even more critical if the Switzerland international were to part ways with the London outfit ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

With that in mind, former Gunners forward Kevin Campbell urged his old club to “ramp it up” by pursuing Wolves Ruben Neves and Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli.

“I would love Locatelli and Neves,” the 51-year-old told Football Insider.

“Ceballos has gone back to Real Madrid, as has Odegaard and Granit Xhaka looks nailed on to join Roma so we need a couple of quality additions in that area. We have got to ramp it up.

“When you think about it we’ve pretty much lost three midfielders so we need at least another three to come in.

“Locatelli is a wonderful player and I also like Neves. It is a case of go and get them. If we don’t somebody else will because they’re both top class players.”

Neves (Telegraph) and Locatelli (Gazzetta) have both been previously linked with a switch to the Emirates stadium, with the latter impressing in the European Championship, getting himself on the scoresheet with two goals in Italy’s 3-0 victory over Switzerland.

Having missed out on European qualification last term, Arteta will undoubtedly be under pressure to show significant improvement in his third season at the helm of Arsenal.

Bolstering his depleted midfield would certainly be a step in the right direction for the manager, who fell short of success in the Europa League last year.