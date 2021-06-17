Ex-PL star urges Newcastle to consider bringing back fan-favourite set to become a free agent

Newcastle have been advised to consider a move for one of their former players to address a potential problem area in their starting-XI.

With Matt Ritchie reportedly keen on a return to former club Bournemouth, however, the ex-fan favourite could be a cheap solution to a potentially considerable transfer headache for Steve Bruce.

Steve Howey pointed to 27-year-old fullback Jetro Willems as an option the manager could pursue if the need arises in the summer window.

“I thought he did really well and I think he was unfortunate with that injury, but it is one of those things which meant he obviously had to go back and it’s very frustrating as a player,” the former Magpies defender told Transfer Tavern. “He did do quite well here and the fans liked him so it’s certainly an option they could look into.”

The versatile left-back featured 20 times for the Newcastle upon Tyne-based side, before a cruciate ligament rupture ended his season following the turn of the year in 2020.

READ MORE: Newcastle United could resign 28-goal ace eyed by several PL outfits for bargain fee

Injury struggles have plagued the defender in recent times, with the 27-year-old carrying fitness concerns into his final season with Eintracht Frankfurt, not featuring once for the Bundesliga outfit.

Having reportedly turned down a new contract at Frankfurt, Newcastle would arguably be more than tempted by the possibility of securing the Dutchman on a free transfer.