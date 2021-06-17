Rio Ferdinand does not believe Bruno Fernandes is an obstacle for Manchester United to sign Jack Grealish, but he is not confident of a deal.

Grealish has been linked with a move to Manchester United for some time, and with the Aston Villa star currently on England duty at Euro 2020, those links have only intensified.

But one of the common problems raised when it comes to talk of United signing Grealish is current Reds star Fernandes, an undroppable who plays a similarly creative role in midfield.

MORE: Manchester United closes to signing La Liga star

However, according to United legend Ferdinand, it’s not Fernandes who is the obstacle to a possible Grealish deal.

“I don’t think Bruno Fernandes is the problem,” Ferdinand told UMM’s YouTube Channel, as transcribed by Stretty News. “You’ve got Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba that are both playing on the left and that’s where Jack plays.

“His best position is on the left, and his next best position is No 10. They’re the positions where our most influential players are right now. So I think it’s difficult to see him at Manchester United right now.

“If he leaves Villa, I just don’t think it’ll be to Manchester United, unless they ship one or two of those boys away. I see it as a difficult deal to be done for Man United.”

Grealish is said to be valued as high as £130million by Aston Villa, according to the Sun, and that fee itself could put United off with a central defender a priority heading into this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have already bid £50million for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, and with talks over Jadon Sancho ongoing, according to Sky Sports, that might put any Grealish deal out of reach this summer.