Exclusive: Paulo Fonseca already in talks with another club after Tottenham move collapses

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is already in talks over taking over at Fiorentina as his proposed move to Tottenham falls through.

The Portuguese tactician had looked to be on his way to Spurs until developments today, and CaughtOffside now understands he is negotiating with Fiorentina, where there is also a vacancy.

MORE: Fikayo Tomori sends message to Chelsea fans after completing AC Milan move

Gennaro Gattuso had been hired as La Viola boss this summer, but left the club after just a few weeks due to disagreements over transfers.

Tottenham are now understood to be working on hiring Gattuso as an alternative to Fonseca, who could in turn be Gattuso’s replacement at Fiorentina.

It remains to be seen if the 48-year-old will definitely get the job, as CaughtOffside understands that former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is also in the running.

The 69-year-old notably won the Premier League title in his time at the King Power Stadium and generally has great experience in the game, having also coached big names like Chelsea and Juventus in his career.