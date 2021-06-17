Menu

Video: Giant Christian Eriksen jersey unveiled on the pitch before Denmark vs Belgium Euro 2020 clash

Inter Milan
Posted by

A giant Christian Eriksen shirt was unveiled on the pitch ahead of kick-off today as Denmark take on Belgium at Euro 2020.

This follows Eriksen collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest in the opening game of the tournament against Finland, which left the footballing world shell-shocked.

Thankfully, the Inter Milan star is now recovering well in hospital, but it’s nice to see this tribute to him ahead of what will no doubt be an emotional game for his team-mates…

Denmark take on Belgium this evening in what promises to be an intriguing clash, though the Eriksen incident is also a reminder of just how little football matters when people’s lives are at stake.

