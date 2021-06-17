Gonzalo Higuaín compares MLS to Serie A; discusses playing alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gonzalo Higuaín heads into his second season with David Beckham’s Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The veteran forward is the highest-paid player in MLS and opened up about his expectations of crossing the pond into North America. In an interview with Bobo TV (via Diario AS), Higuaín spoke about the quality of the league, which surprised the 33-year-old.

“This league [MLS] is very tough. I learned quickly that it is similar to Serie A. It is easier to adapt to that style of playing in Spain and England, but in Italy, if you don’t know the league, you suffer. Over the years, I have learned many things, and I am the kind of striker that likes to give assists,” Higuaín said.

MLS has long had the stigma of being a retirement league for players who have seen their time in Europe come to an end. Nonetheless, the MLS is trying to change that label as they’ve invested heavily in the South American market.

Along with discussing the quality of MLS, Higuaín spoke about playing alongside two of the best players in the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I had the fortune of playing with both of them [Cristiano and Messi]. Their level is so high that you have to adapt to them to be useful and succeed. With Messi and Ronaldo, a player easily has three or four options to score goals if they are smart and you understand them. For me, it was a privilege,” Higuaín said.

Beckham, who co-owns the club, will want to see Higuaín reunite with one of those teammates considering the former players wants a marquee star for his South Florida-based club.