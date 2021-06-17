Journalist gives exciting Erling Haaland to Chelsea update, Blues ready to ‘break the bank’

Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided an update on Chelsea’s attempts to lure Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

While Chelsea are the reigning Champions of Europe, and with that you’d expect them to be one of the strongest sides in the world, we shouldn’t forget that Thomas Tuchel’s men finished 19 points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Having lost to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, Chelsea only secured Champions League qualification via a league finish thanks to Tottenham defeating Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea’s lack of natural centre-forward is a significant problem heading into the 2021/22 campaign, where Tuchel and co will be expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

Erling Haaland, obviously, is the perfect solution for the Blues.

Haaland is one of the most prolific strikers on the planet, despite being just 20-years-old. The Dortmund forward is almost robotic in his efficiency in front of goal – any club, anywhere, would be lucky to have him.

As has been reported by sources such as the Telegraph, Chelsea are very much interested in signing Haaland, with the player himself open to the idea of moving to Stamford Bridge.

Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke, speaking on The Football Terrace YouTube channel, revealed his belief on the situation, and its good news from a Chelsea perspective.

“Personal terms aren’t a problem. Chelsea will break the bank to get Erling Haaland.”

‘Will’ is a big word in transfer talk. Chelsea certainly could pay Dortmund what they’re asking for in order to get Haaland through the door, but they could also deem the deal implausible and walk away.

There’s a reason that Chelsea appear to be the only club standing in the summer 2021 pursuit of Haaland, and it’s because the finances associated with any potential deal are absolutely astronomical.

Whether Chelsea ‘will’ be able to stomach that sort of expenditure remains to be seen.

