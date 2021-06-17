Menu

Video: Hazard equalises for Belgium vs Denmark thanks to quality De Bruyne assist

Thorgan Hazard has equalised for Belgium against Denmark in tonight’s Euro 2020 clash.

Watch below as the less famous of the Hazard brothers taps in from close range after superb play by both Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne in the build-up…

Denmark had taken an early lead in this big game, but now Belgium are favourites thanks to this well-worked goal.

The Belgian national team finished third at the World Cup in 2018 and will surely hope to be strong contenders for this summer’s European Championships.

