Jordan Henderson has responded to Raheem Sterling’s claim that he is one of the ‘meanest players on the pitch’.

Henderson has become renowned for his leadership on and off the pitch for England and Liverpool, and he has a reputation of being one of football’s good guys,

But the midfielder’s England teammate Sterling, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, has recently claimed he is one of the ‘meanest’ when it comes to matters on the pitch, despite being one of the ‘nicest’ on it.

And to his credit, Henderson does not dispute that one bit, admitting to YouTube show The Lion’s Den, as transcribed by HITC: “To be honest, I can imagine not too many people like us on the pitch.

“Or players that have played against us. They probably think I am a totally different person.

“So, I am not sure whether or not I am one of the nicest off it, definitely not.”

He added: “But I suppose, I am very different off the pitch to what I am like on the pitch.

“So, if you know us as a person then I would be very different to what people would imagine.”

Both players are currently away with England with Henderson making the cut despite missing 12 games in the back-end of the season with injury before returning to the bench for Liverpool’s final game.

Sterling, meanwhile, is already off to a flyer in Euro 2020, scoring the only goal and the winner as the Three Lions defeated Croatia in their opening match of the competition.