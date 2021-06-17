Gunners legend says England star “would be amazing for Arsenal”, calls for two changes to Southgate team for Scotland clash

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas believes England midfielder Kalvin Phillips would be an “amazing” signing for the Gunners after his recent form.

Phillips impressed a great deal for Leeds United in the Premier League last season, earning a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

It’s been a fine start for the 25-year-old, who was one of the Three Lions’ stand-out performers in their opening day win over Croatia, doing brilliantly to set up the winning goal by Raheem Sterling.

Thomas is clearly a fan of Phillips, saying he thinks he could be a good fit for his old club Arsenal.

“I think Phillips would be amazing for Arsenal,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “His physical and technical qualities are amazing.

“I do believe he probably has one more year at Leeds but we could see a move after that.”

Thomas also discussed the England team in general ahead of Friday’s big game against Scotland, and he admitted he’d like to see two main changes to Gareth Southgate’s starting XI.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder, who had two caps for England during his playing days, says he’d like to see a natural left-back come in over Kieran Trippier, who filled in there against Croatia, while he’d also like to see Aston Villa star Jack Grealish get a game.

“It was a great result (against Croatia) and I will admit I was one of those questioning the defensive approach beforehand,” Thomas said. “This worked out great and made me eat my words, given that Kalvin Phillips was absolutely immense.

“I still think a natural left back would be better suited to overlapping the inverted Sterling runs and getting Jack Grealish in to hurt a low block for the next game against Scotland.

“If Southgate can get the team creating more chances then we have a real chance of going far.”