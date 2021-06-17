Leeds United join Chelsea in transfer race for Spain international

Leeds United are reportedly set to move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, who has been linked with Chelsea.

For someone who is widely considered one of the most naturally talented wingers in the Premier League, Adama’s contributions in terms of goals and assists are pretty shocking.

The speedster scored just two goals and provided the same number of assists in the Premier League last season, despite having made an appearance in all but one of Wolves’ fixtures.

Despite that, Luis Enrique made the decision to call Adama up to the Spain squad for the Euro 2020 tournament, which is testament to how highly he is rated, even if sometimes ineffective.

The Telegraph have also previously reported that Adama is attracting interest from Chelsea, who are looking to build on their squad having won the Champions League back in May.

Adama would be a useful option for Chelsea at both right-wing-back and right-wing, but would likely only be required if Callum Hudson-Odoi were to depart the club this summer.

Chelsea, though, are not alone in terms of Premier League interest in Adama, or at least so Todo Fichajes believe. Leeds United are also thought to be keen on the 25-year-old.

The report claims that Leeds have already opened talks with Wolves over the possibility of signing Adama this summer, as Marcelo Bielsa seeks to strengthen ahead of a second season in England’s top tier.

The potential transfer fee mentioned by the report, €40M (£34.2M), would be a club-record fee for Leeds, passing what they paid to sign Rodrigo from Valencia last summer.

Wolves will understandably be reluctant to sell Adama, especially under new management, with Bruno Lage likely keen to assess his squad in full before determining who will be sold.

However, if an offer comes in of an acceptable size, whether it be from Chelsea, Leeds or any other interested party, there will be difficult decisions to be made at Molineux.

