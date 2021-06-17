Leeds United ready to mount £40m raid for PL star once considered ‘the most exciting talent in Spanish football’

Adama Traore is attracting interest from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, with the club supposedly prepared to break their transfer record for the La Masia graduate.

The forward could set back the Premier League outfit in the region of £40m, as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post (via Marching On Together).

Blessed with remarkable pace and power, the Wolves man was once described as “the most exciting talent in Spanish football” by the West Yorkshire side’s Director of Football, Victor Orta.

It’s unclear whether the Spaniard still feels the same about the former Barcelona prospect, and having not registered more than 5 goal contributions the prior term, it’s difficult to see Leeds investing in such a considerable fee.

With a contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, however, it’s possible that the mid-table side could negotiate a lower asking price, closer to his £27m valuation on Transfermarkt, which could very well tempt Bielsa.

For £40m though, the Argentine would potentially be better off considering cheaper options abroad that would come with less risk attached.

Having enjoyed another successful season, the 2021/22 campaign will be an opportunity to build on solid foundations, which means that Leeds’ transfer business will need to be just as well-thought-out as that which saw them secure Liverpool-linked Raphinha last year.