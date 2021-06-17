Liverpool linked with move for midfielder dubbed the next Michael Ballack

Liverpool are being linked with a move for a midfielder dubbed the next Michael Ballack, according to the Liverpool Echo.

In an ideal world, Jurgen Klopp will have been focusing on building upon his existing squad this summer, with the Reds having endured a difficult campaign last time around.

However, following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool have found themselves in dire need of a new midfielder to replace the Dutchman.

Wijnaldum’s importance over the past few years cannot be overstated, which is why his former employers will have such a tough time finding a suitable replacement.

As per the Liverpool Echo, they have identified one player who they believe could replicate the performances of Wijnaldum in the middle of the park – Christoph Baumgartner of Hoffenheim.

The report notes that Liverpool are admirers of the Austria international, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Liverpool Echo explain how Baumgartner has been dubbed the next Michael Ballack, a comparison which is sure to excite the Reds fanbase.

There is nothing to suggest that Liverpool are planning an imminent bid for the 21-year-old, but he is believed to be on the list of options to strengthen in midfield.

While the Liverpool Echo note that he was previously valued in the region of £16M, that is likely to rise, should he have a fruitful Euro 2020 campaign with Austria.

We will have to wait and see if Liverpool decide to act on their interest in the Hoffenheim midfielder. We currently have no indication on how high he is on the list of targets.

