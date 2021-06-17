Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly both ready to try using players in swap deals this summer in a bid to bring down the price of some of their transfer targets.

The coronavirus pandemic could mean that even the biggest clubs don’t have quite the same spending power as usual, with so much of last season played behind closed doors, seeing teams miss out on the huge money they normally make from ticket sales.

According to the Telegraph, City and Chelsea are among the teams now looking likely to try agreeing exchange deals as they try to land their targets ahead of the new campaign.

Both these clubs have big squads full of talented players who don’t always see a lot of playing time due to there being so much competition in their ranks, and it could now work to their advantage.

The report names Tammy Abraham as one Chelsea player in particular that the club might look to use to try and bring new faces in this summer.

Abraham has shown potential in the past but it’s now looking increasingly unlikely he’ll ever be a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.