Manchester United ‘ask’ about transfer deal for Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly asked about a potential transfer deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for new attacking players this summer, with Dembele being targeted as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Although various recent transfer rumours point towards Man Utd making progress on signing Sancho, it seems they might also be keen to look at other options in that area of the pitch.

Dembele was linked with United last summer and now Sport claim they’re back in for the France international, having asked Barcelona about the possibility of a deal.

Barca may well be open to letting Dembele go as little progress has been made over tying the 24-year-old down to a new contract.

Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona training

That could mean Dembele leaves the Nou Camp on a free next summer, which would be a huge blow for Barcelona after the amount they invested in him.

United will therefore hope they can persuade the Catalan giants to sell for a reduced price this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

