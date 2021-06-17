“Never say never” – Fabrizio Romano gives Man United hope over big-name transfer

Manchester United have been given some faint hope over a potential transfer deal for departing Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos.

The experienced Spain international bid farewell to Los Blancos today after an incredible 16-year career at the Bernabeu, and it’s not yet clear where he’ll be going next.

MORE: Manchester United open talks over signing Barcelona star

Ramos has been one of the finest defenders in the world for many years, however, so one imagines he won’t be short of suitors, and Stretford Paddock were keen to know if there was a chance of him heading to Old Trafford…

'Never say never' – @FabrizioRomano on Sergio Ramos to #mufc… ? Would you like to see that happen? Find out more on Man United's centre back targets in today's Tier 1 Transfer Podcast! ? Watch it here: https://t.co/7z8jLKD9Ua pic.twitter.com/ctFIDWCSoP — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) June 17, 2021

When asked if United still retained an interest in Ramos after first being linked with him a few years ago, Fabrizio Romano replied that you can “never say never” with free agents, though there is no concrete interest for the moment.

The Red Devils could surely do with a top defensive signing this summer, though, and have also been linked by the Manchester Evening News with Raphael Varane in that position.

Ramos being a free agent means nothing can be ruled out, with Romano pointing out that Georginio Wijnaldum recently looked all set to join Barcelona before a surprise late move to Paris Saint-Germain materialised instead.