Video: Luke Shaw says Jose Mourinho got things wrong with his treatment of him at Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has aimed a dig at Jose Mourinho after their troubled time together at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sport Bible in the video below, Shaw makes it clear he felt Mourinho got things wrong when he was managing him at Man Utd and his form took a hit as a result…

Shaw is perfectly open about the fact that he’s happier under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that’s obvious from the England international’s major improvement in the last year or so.

Mourinho was often publicly critical of Shaw, and it seems he wasted a talented player by being so hard on him.

