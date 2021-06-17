Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has aimed a dig at Jose Mourinho after their troubled time together at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sport Bible in the video below, Shaw makes it clear he felt Mourinho got things wrong when he was managing him at Man Utd and his form took a hit as a result…

"I don't think Mourinho went about the things that happened between us in the right way. " ? "I think Pochettino took my game to another level." ?? .@ManUtd and @England full-back @LukeShaw23 opens up about Mourinho and his return to the England squad pic.twitter.com/EWRLcg7ndA — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 17, 2021

Shaw is perfectly open about the fact that he’s happier under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that’s obvious from the England international’s major improvement in the last year or so.

Mourinho was often publicly critical of Shaw, and it seems he wasted a talented player by being so hard on him.