Solskjaer wants four more Man United signings after Sancho, including fellow England international

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to land as many as five new signings in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils weren’t too far off challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, finishing in second place, while they were also beaten by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

It seems clear that a few signings could make all the difference for Man Utd, and the Telegraph report that Solskjaer wants to strengthen with potentially five new players.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is United’s priority, according to the Telegraph, while Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is also on their agenda.

The report adds that Solskjaer would ideally also like a new centre-back, a striker, and a defensive midfielder in this major squad overhaul.

It will be interesting to see if United can get these players in, with the club often showing plenty of ambition in the transfer market down the years.

MUFC often seem to land some big names, but that approach hasn’t always worked out well for them as the likes of Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have ended up flopping at the club.

Sancho and Trippier seem like fine potential additions if United can bring in the England duo, and fans will surely agree that a striker and a defender should also be on the agenda.