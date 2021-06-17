Manchester City doesn’t appear willing to allow midfielder to depart with Brazil and participate in the Olympics

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is on the list to be part of the Olympic squad this summer in Tokyo.

However, Nadja Mauad of Globo Esporte reports that the English club isn’t keen on letting the midfielder depart for the summer games. They’re currently working on extending the veteran player, who’s on the verge of extending his contract.

Three months ago, the 36-year-old offered up his availability to the Brazilian Football Confederation for the Olympics. Now on the verge of a new contract, it doesn’t seem they can count on Fernandinho.

Brazil is seeing plenty of clubs deny their request to let their players leave for Tokyo later this summer. Real Madrid recently stated that no one on their first team would be playing in the Olympics, which means that Éder Militão, Vinícius Jr, and Rodrygo wouldn’t be available for Brazil.

Now it seems as though the Seleção won’t have a veteran leader in Fernandinho on their squad.