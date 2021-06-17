Manchester United have reportedly made an opening bid for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have kicked off negotiations with a bid of around £50million for the centre-back, who has just one year remaining on his contract as of this summer.

Real Madrid have been uneasy about the Varane situation and have reportedly made a contract offer, according to Marca, in a bid to avoid losing him for free next summer, in the same way Sergio Ramos will depart this summer when his contract comes to an end.

But Manchester United see an opportunity, and they have opened the bidding, and at significantly less than what the French centre-back is valued at by Real Madrid.

According to the report, Real Madrid value Varane at £80million and they are willing to hold out for that fee with dialogue continuing between the two clubs.

Given Ramos is leaving the club, Real Madrid will not be keen on losing Varane as well in the same summer, despite the emergence of centre-backs Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao.

Los Blancos are also short of cash, and the £50million departure of Varane could leave them with two big gaps to fill and not much money to fill them.

Villarreal and Spain star Pau Torres, who has been linked with Real Madrid, has a release clause of just over £55million, while The Athletic claim Sevilla’s Jules Kounde will cost around £50million this summer.