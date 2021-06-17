Manchester United ‘closest’ to signing Real Madrid star with La Liga outfit in need of financial boost

Raphael Varane’s contract situation at Real Madrid continues to attract speculation, with Manchester United deemed the favourites to land the Frenchman this summer, should he not extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

Manu Carreño has tipped the La Liga giants to part ways with their star defender, suggesting that a suitable offer will be enough to tempt the side.

“Does this imply that Real Madrid will no longer sell Varane? The answer is no. If Madrid can sell Varane, they’ll sell him,” the El Larguero Director was quoted as saying by Sport Witness.

“He has one year left, has offers from the Premier League. It seems that the one that is closest is Manchester United and that Ramos’ exit does not imply that Varane stays.

“However, Alaba, Militao, Nacho and Vallejo would remain, and Real Madrid would recover him [Vallejo].

“And the question that many ask themselves, with the money of Varane would they make another central? Well, I think Madrid with those four power plants needs money more than another player.”

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought to have identified the centre of defence as a priority in the summer transfer window, the 28-year-old France international is likely viewed as a key potential target.

Possessing a formidable midfield, the addition of Varane and linked frontman Jadon Sancho to the Red Devils’ squad would arguably tip the Manchester-based outfit into a title race previously dominated by Liverpool and Manchester City.

With a year remaining on the World Cup-winner’s contract, not to mention Madrid’s reported financial troubles, Ed Woodward and co. would theoretically be in a good position to negotiate a relatively cut-price fee for the centre-half.