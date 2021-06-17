Man United striker search: Red Devils identify alternative to Erling Haaland

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak is a potential summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Daily Star.

Isak had a hugely impressive campaign in La Liga, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances.

The Swede sensation carried that form into his country’s opening fixture of Euro 2020, with Isak having starred during a 0-0 draw with Spain.

It’s no surprise, with a major international tournament taking place during the transfer window, to hear the 21-year-old being linked with a move away from La Real.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are one club in the running.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea transfer news: Achraf Hakimi decision could come down to family ties

Man United, despite having tied Edinson Cavani down to a one-year extension, are still looking for a long-term solution for the tip of their attack.

While the Daily Star’s belief is that the club would love to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, they will be well aware how difficult that deal would be to pull off.

As a result, alternative targets will be considered, with Isak, who Man United saw in the flesh while facing Real Sociedad in the Europa League, on the list.

Interestingly, German publication Kicker have previously reported that there was a buyback clause in the deal that took Isak from Dortmund to Sociedad.

As a result, the striker would be the natural replacement for Haaland, were he to depart to Man United or any other club interested in signing him.

With the Red Devils seemingly ready to throw in the towel with their efforts to sign the Norwegian, they may well be set to take away Dortmund’s contingency plan.

Though, you would assume that Dortmund’s buyback option also comes with a first refusal, so if Haaland was to head elsewhere, they’d be in pole position to re-sign Isak.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news