Chelsea have secured potentially crucial cash ahead of another summer of spending.

The Blues are expected to spend heavily again this season with a reported transfer kitty of around £150million, as reported by football.london, with Marina Granovskai searching for a new top striker.

The problem Chelsea might have is that a top striker is likely to cost between £100million and £150million alone, whether it is Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland or some else of the Norwegian’s ilk.

And Thomas Tuchel will also want other positions strengthened, despite winning the Champions League this season, with the Blues determined to be involved in the Premier League title race next season.

It’s for that reason why outgoings are also important with Chelsea hoping to increase their spending tally even further this summer, and they have already got some help in the form of Fikayo Tomori.

AC Milan confirmed today that they have already executed the option to buy on the centre-back’s loan deal, which is worth £24.3million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tomori impressed for AC Milan after joining on loan from the Blues in January of last year, and it has been reported for some time that the Serie A giants would be opting to keep him.

That has now been made official, and while Chelsea may not be fully pleased about losing one of their talented young players, they can take comfort in the transfer fee as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.