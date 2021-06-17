Video: Memphis Depay misses an absolute sitter as he skies finish after flowing Netherlands team move

Memphis Depay made a mess of what should’ve been an easy finish and a chance to make it 2-0 to the Netherlands against Austria tonight.

Watch below as the Lyon forward somehow skies it over the bar from close range after a flowing team move by Holland that carved their opponents open…

Depay is normally much more reliable than this in front of goal, but he just didn’t keep his nerve at the key moment here.

The former Manchester United man scored the goal that put the Netherlands in front as he put away a penalty earlier in the game.