Newcastle United could resign 28-goal ace eyed by several PL outfits for bargain fee

With the summer window having opened, numerous Premier League outfits are keeping an eye on all the latest bargains to be found from the lower divisions.

Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong is a name that has popped up in certain circles, with former club Newcastle United reportedly keen on bringing the hitman back to St. James Park, according to the Daily Mail (via NUFC Blog).

Steve Bruce’s side is thought to be in need of a new goalscorer, with Andy Carroll appearing set to depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Though a formidable option up top, Callum Wilson’s continued injury struggles will no doubt be playing on the Magpies boss’ mind going into the 2021/22 league campaign.

Scoring 28 league goals in 40 Championship fixtures, Armstrong would be a relatively low-risk purchase for the Newcastle upon Tyne-based club, with the Daily Mail reporting that the prolific hitman would be available for roughly £8m.

Taking into account Newcastle’s 40% sell-on clause attached, that figure would theoretically drop to under £5m, which could prove to be a notable bargain for the mid-table side.