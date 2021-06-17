Leicester City are reportedly set to step up their efforts to seal the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka in a £30million deal this summer.

This is according to a report in the Telegraph, and it follows recent transfer rumours suggesting Liverpool were also very keen to bring Daka to Anfield.

Football Insider claimed the Reds had held talks over signing the prolific Zambia international, and that he was interested in linking up with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, it may now be that Leicester are set to move into the strongest position to sign Daka, who has impressed with his performances at Salzburg.

The talented 22-year-old scored an impressive 27 goals in 28 league games last season, and has a total of 61 in all competitions over the last two campaigns in Austria.

Leicester often seem to find the best young players before other clubs do, so it might be that the King Power Stadium would be a tempting stepping stone option for Daka.

Liverpool, however, would likely represent a better option for the player if he wants to win major trophies, with Klopp picking up the likes of the Champions League and Premier League titles in his time on Merseyside.

Leicester are also a team on the up, however, becoming regular challengers for a top four spot and winning the FA Cup final last season.