Video: Yussuf Poulsen’s emotional celebration after scoring Denmark’s first goal of Euro 2020 following Christian Eriksen collapse

Denmark have taken the lead against Belgium in their Euro 2020 clash this evening, with Yussuf Poulsen punishing some sloppy defending with a well-taken early goal.

Watch below for Poulsen’s strike and an emotional celebration from him and the rest of the Denmark team, who scored their first goal since the shock of seeing Christian Eriksen collapse in their first game against Finland…

Goal for #Den great finish from a superb player: Poulsen! ??? and can we take a moment for that incredible @hummel1923 ? shirt! ?Go on the @DBUfodbold ? #DENBEL #EURO2020 ? pic.twitter.com/fizDMTBTcW — Ben Bray (@99BenBray1) June 17, 2021

Pictures courtesy of ITV

Eriksen is thankfully recovering in hospital now, and it would be something special if the Danish national team could win this game for him.

Not long afterwards, Denmark paused the game for a minute of applause for Eriksen.