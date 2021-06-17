Raphael Varane appears to be the subject of a bid from Manchester United ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

Varane has just one year remaining on his current deal as of this summer, and Real Madrid are desperate not to lose him for free next season, especially after seeing Ramos walk out for nothing this summer.

With that in mind, Los Blancos have offered Varane a new deal, according to Marca, but it’s not the only offer he is going to get this summer with Manchester United offering £50million for his services, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report claims the £50million is an opening bid and that Real Madrid are likely to hold out for closer to £80million, but the offer does send a clear signal of intent from the Reds.

But while the two clubs ‘remain in dialogue’ over a possible deal, according to the report, what has Varane said about his own future?

When speaking about the transfer links ahead of Euro 2020, he said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “This is not the time to talk about my future.

“I am focused on the selection, on this Euro. It is normal and logical to ask the question and for my part it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines.

“We are all human beings. We can think about it. As for my personal case, I am focused on the objectives that we have in the France team. It is not a subject that I will discuss every day in my room at Clairefontaine.

“I am focused on my goal, and now is not the time to discuss it. If I have to talk about it, it will be directly with the people concerned.”

Varane also spoke back in April ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final with Chelsea.

“My future is clear: my focus is on the end of the season,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“We are in a very intense minute, we have to be focused on the games that lie ahead.’

“The message to the fans is that I am 100 per cent committed to the team. We have challenges that encourage us a lot. I am focused on giving everything on the field.”