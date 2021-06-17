Menu

Real Madrid denies Brazil three players for the Tokyo Olympics

The Brazilian Football Confederation could be seeing speed bumps for the Olympics in Tokyo. 

According to TNT Sports Brazil, Real Madrid has decided not to release Éder Militão, Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, or any other first-team players for the Olympics. Los Blancos aren’t the only ones not allowing their first-team players to participate in the competition.

Flamengo is another team that also has no intention of releasing their players to compete in the Olympics. Meaning Pedro, Gabigol, and Rodrigo Caio are also present in the Tokyo pre-list and may be out of the games.

Other clubs that do not intend to release their players are Palmeiras and Paris Saint-Germain, leaving out Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paulo, Neymar, and Marquinhos.

It will be interesting to see where Brazil goes from here. Although players like Neymar and Marquinhos were long shots at participating in the competition, not having some of these young players does hurt the squad that the South American country wants to take.

